Ondo Deputy Governor Raises Alarm Over Alleged Plans By Governor Akeredolu To Attack Him During Campaign

With less than two months to the governorship election in Ondo State, Mr Agboola Ajayi, deputy governor of the state and vandidate of the Zenith Labour Party, has raised the alarm over plans by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to attack him during his campaign to the some parts of the state.

Ajayi alleged that Akeredolu had contracted political thugs loyal to the All Progressives Congress to attack and mob his convoy during his visit.

Agboola Ajayi

In a statement on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Allen Sowore, Ajayi said the new plot was part of series of plans to unleash terror on perceived opponents in the state.

The statement reads, "The deputy governor and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, Agboola Ajayi, has uncovered a clandestine plan by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), and senior members of his cabinet to attack the person of the deputy governor in the northern part of the state through the machinery of political thuggery and the rented mob.

"These attacks which started last week at Super-Akoko in Akoko South-West Local Government Area continued unabated on 30th August 2020 at Akungba Akoko where a planned ZLP ward meeting to receive new members were disrupted and members in attendance were also injured by thugs loyal to the APC and Mr Governor.

"Again on 3rd September 2020, in Owo town, the headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of the state, thugs loyal to Mr Governor and his party, APC, unleashed terror on members of Zenith Labour Party, leaving many people injured during Isaipen Ward 8 meeting at Oke-Ogun Stadium."

He added that the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and Director-General of the Department.of State Services, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, have been notified about violence and attacks in the state.

