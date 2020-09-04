Ondo Deputy Governor Raises Alarm Over Alleged Plans By Governor Akeredolu To Attack Him During Campaign

Ajayi alleged that Akeredolu had contracted political thugs loyal to the All Progressives Congress to attack and mob his convoy during his visit.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 04, 2020

With less than two months to the governorship election in Ondo State, Mr Agboola Ajayi, deputy governor of the state and vandidate of the Zenith Labour Party, has raised the alarm over plans by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to attack him during his campaign to the some parts of the state.

Ajayi alleged that Akeredolu had contracted political thugs loyal to the All Progressives Congress to attack and mob his convoy during his visit.

Agboola Ajayi

In a statement on Friday by his Special  Adviser on Media, Mr Allen Sowore, Ajayi said the new plot was part of series of plans to unleash terror on perceived opponents in the state. 

The statement reads, "The deputy governor and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, Agboola Ajayi, has uncovered a clandestine plan by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), and senior members of his cabinet to attack the person of the deputy governor in the northern part of the state through the machinery of political thuggery and the rented mob. 

"These attacks which started last week at Super-Akoko in Akoko South-West Local Government Area continued unabated on 30th August 2020 at Akungba Akoko where a planned ZLP ward meeting to receive new members were disrupted and members in attendance were also injured by thugs loyal to the APC and Mr Governor. 

"Again on 3rd September 2020, in Owo town, the headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of the state, thugs loyal to Mr Governor and his party, APC, unleashed terror on members of Zenith Labour Party, leaving many people injured during Isaipen Ward 8 meeting at Oke-Ogun Stadium."

He added that the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and Director-General of the Department.of State Services, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, have been notified about violence and attacks in the state.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Nigerians Slam President Buhari, Say He Lacks Ideas As Petroleum Minister
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, Involved In Accident, Two Policemen Killed
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics IPAC Inaugurates National Interim Committee
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Sanwo-Olu Nominates 25 Commissioners, Special Advisers
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
#NigeriaDecides Ndume: Saraki Played God During His Tenure As Senate President... Now, God Has Reacted
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Politics Army Chief’s, Younger Brother Terrorizes Community For Jonathan
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Outrage As BBC Links Low COVID-19 Deaths In Africa To Poverty On Continent
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Ex-Finance Minister, Okonjo Iweala, Ditches Nigerian Citizenship Despite Using Nigeria To Push For WTO Candidacy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Security Personnel Repel Bandits On Kaduna-Abuja Road
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Receives Russia’s COVID-19 Vaccine
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption After Seizing Super Yacht, United States Moves To Confiscate Nigerian Oil Mogul Kola Aluko’s $25m Mansion, Other Luxury Properties
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerian Students To Begin Protests Against Increase In Petrol Price, Stamp Duty, Electricity Tariff Next Tuesday
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Malabu: Canadian Court Dismiss Etete’s Appeal On Seizure Of Private Jet By Nigerian Government
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Northern Group Blasts President Buhari, Rejects Hike In Petrol Price, Electricity Tariff
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Why I Turned Down Vice President Osinbajo’s Request To Join APC —Femi Anikulapko Kuti
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Despite Malami's Allegations Against Magu, UK Judge Hails Role Of Suspended EFCC Boss In P&ID Case
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Government Releases Names Of Approved Airlines For International Flights
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Kill 20 Nigerian Soldiers In Borno Attacks
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad