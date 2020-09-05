Ex-Super Eagles Defender, Ajibade Babalade, Is Dead

The retired defender was a squad member of the Eagles that won bronze at the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations in Senegal.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 05, 2020

Ajibade Babalade, a former Super Eagles defender, has died after suffering cardiac arrest.

According to PUNCH, Babalade, 48, died while being rushed to the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State.

He is survived by a wife and three kids, who are all based in the US.

Ex-Eagles goalkeeper and Babalade’s Senegal ’92 teammate, Ike Shorunmu, confirmed the death of the Lagos-born ex-footballer.

Shorunmu told PUNCH that he was informed of his friend’s death in the afternoon after attending Jumat service.

“I went to the mosque for Jumat service this afternoon (Friday), so I switched off my phone. Immediately I put it back on, I got a message from Ajibade’s in-law that I needed to be at his place. So, I went with my wife, but on our arrival, the (Babalade’s) family broke the news to me,” Shorumnu said.

Ajibade Babalade in action

