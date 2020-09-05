Nigeria To Ghana On Trade Disputes: 'We're Friends, We're Family'

The Speaker of the Nigeria House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has made proposals aimed at ending the current retail trade war between Nigerian traders in Ghana and their Ghanaian counterparts.

During a bilateral meeting with Ghanaian lawmakers and some top government officials, as part of his ongoing visit to Ghana to resolve the crisis, Mr Gbajabiamila called for an amicable settlement of trade disputes through arbitration and fair judicial processes.

"We do not have an exact title for such a law as of now, but agreeing on reciprocal legislation that cements the friendship between our nations; and ensures that it continues to thrive and benefit all our citizens – no matter where they live – would go a long way in strengthening our relations on all levels," Ghanaweb quoted Mr Gbajabiamila as saying.

He noted that the relationship between Nigeria and Ghana is one of the most important in Africa.

Mr Gbajabiamila said it was clear that this is not a time for conflict and disagreement, but a time for partnership and solidarity.

He said, "While our countries share a constructive and healthy rivalry in several areas – ranging from football to music, food and movie production, amongst others – we know that our healthy rivalry is based more on friendship than enmity and more on healthy competition than destructive confrontation.

"We are friends. We are family, we are one and are determined to remain so, as we continue what our founding fathers started over six decades ago.

"These reasons, ladies and gentlemen, is why we are here: to deliberate on how we can jointly overcome current challenges and together, build the peaceful and prosperous future we both seek for our countries and our citizens."

He said the challenges that Nigerian traders face in Ghana worries all arms of the Nigerian government and Nigerians, while calling for urgent action to end the hostility.

Gbajabiamila added, "The escalation of the tensions between our citizens and our nations is nothing for either of our countries to be proud of.

"As I said today at the Nigeria High Commission, leaders must ensure that our utterances and our actions; and what is reported in our media, do not fan the flames of conflict and confrontation.

"Instead, they should fuel the possibilities of first de-escalating tensions; finding constructive options for resolution; and working together to effectively implement those solutions, both here in Ghana as well as in Nigeria."

Ghana's Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyeremateng, said there are many Ghanaians and Nigerians who are going about their lawful duties without difficulties.

"The incidence that has occurred, where some shops were locked up, must have risen out of situations where there were apparent abuse of the application of the laws.

"I was happy that the Nigerian Speaker of the House of Representatives mentioned that if they are doing legitimate business, they should allow them as brothers and sisters to continue to do so.

"I want to give you that assurance, that that will be the case. Anybody engaged in business, trading, doing the rightful things, must have no difficulties.

"Even in cases where we found that in some instances where the laws were not being followed, I, in my capacity as the Minister of Trade, had ordered that they shut the office and those who disobeyed the law be allowed to regularise their documentation.

"Also, as indicated by the Speaker, that it will be a desire to see whether certain aspects of the law could be looked at, I'm sure the Speaker will look at that request, and appropriate committees would be engaged on the subject.

"As long as the laws remain on our statute books, I will like to request that you send a strong signal to our brothers and sisters who are engaged in retail trading that they should respect the law. Ghanaian traders are required to respect the laws of our country.

"And in that sense, it will be discriminatory for us to require Ghanaians to respect the same laws in our statute books and not require foreigners to do so."