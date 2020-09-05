Stop Blaming Buhari For Current Hardship, Nigerians Being Punished For Sins, Disobedience To God, APC Supporters Say

The President’s supporters claimed Nigerians had turned away from God, hence the hardship currently faced as punishment.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 05, 2020

Some supporters of the All Progressives Congress have faulted critics for blaming Nigeria's present economic woes on President Muhammadu Buhari. 

They said the current hardship in the country was a direct punishment from God to the people of Nigeria for their various sinful acts.

The President’s supporters in a widely circulated song in Hausa claimed Nigerians had turned away from God, hence the hardship currently faced as punishment.

The song is titled “Babu ruwan Buhari” meaning ‘It has nothing to do with Buhari.’

“People should stop blaming Buhari for current hardship. It is our sins and disobedience to Allah that put us in difficulties.

“Buhari has nothing to do with this. It is a result of our sins.

“We have abandoned Allah. It has nothing to do with Buhari.

“We should seek forgiveness for our sins. It has nothing to do with Buhari,” the lyrics of the song said.

