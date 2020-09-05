Two Nigerians, Three Others Held For Hacking Bank Account In India

While investigating the crime, the police found out that of the total amount, Rs 18.20 lakh, was transferred to two bank accounts belonging to Vikash Solanki from Surat.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 05, 2020

The Surat Crime Branch  of India has arrested a gang of five members, including two Nigerian nationals, for allegedly hacking the bank account of a builder and transferring Rs 1.71 crore through net banking.

The accused are identified as Raphael Yinka (38) and Kelvin Ozombe (38). Ozombe and Yinka are Nigerian nationals who reside in Mumbai.

Others are ONevil Shukla, a resident of Rajkot, Rakesh Malaviya from Katargam, and Imran Kazi from Mumbai.

The builder complained to the police, alleging that Rs 1.71 crore was fraudulently transferred from his bank account on July 26 and July 27, 2020, Indian Express reports.

While investigating the crime, the police found out that of the total amount, Rs 18.20 lakh, was transferred to two bank accounts belonging to Vikash Solanki from Surat.

When the police questioned Solanki a couple of days ago, he told them that he saw an advertisement in a local daily which claimed that a person could earn while working from home. 

He contacted the phone number mentioned in the advertisement, Solanki claimed.

The person on the other side identified himself as Mohit Parmar, who told Solanki to open two bank accounts in ICICI and provide all the details to him.

Solanki did as he was told, police said. Parmar then handed over Solanki's ATM cards, passbooks and other bank details to Imran Kazi. 

Police have also interrogated Parmar along with Solanki.

Imran then handed over everything to Nevil Shukla and his aide Rakesh Malaviya. 

The five members divided Rs 18.20 lakh among themselves.

Police have recovered ten mobile phones and five ATM cards from the accused. 

After carrying out Covid-19 test, the accused were arrested by Crime Branch officials on Wednesday afternoon.

Police inspector of Surat crime branch, A K Chauhan said, "The five members who have been arrested told us that Rs 1.71 crore that they stole from the Surat builder's account had been transferred to 11 other bank accounts. Of this, we have already got details of Rs 18.20 lakh. 

"The gang members used to target unemployed youths and lure them to work from home and earn money. Vikash Solanki is one of them."

The inspector added, "Imran, Nevil and Rakesh provide bank account details to the Nigerian nationals in which the fraud money is transferred. 

"We have not pressed any charge against Solanki and Parmar yet, as their role in the gang has not been established yet."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption After Seizing Super Yacht, United States Moves To Confiscate Nigerian Oil Mogul Kola Aluko’s $25m Mansion, Other Luxury Properties
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Security Personnel Repel Bandits On Kaduna-Abuja Road
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption AMAC Chairman Allegedly Forces Contractor To Sign Contract Revocation Letter Under Duress, Refuses To Pay N33m Outstanding Balance
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerians Are Leading Suppliers Of Cocaine To Drug Abusers In Hyderabad, Indian Police Claim
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME President Of CBT Centre Operators Accuses Prof. Oloyede Of Exploitation, Frustrating Private Sector As JAMB Bans CBT Centres Over Fraud Allegation
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME RULAAC Condemns Osun Police Boss' Attack On Activists
0 Comments
45 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Outrage As BBC Links Low COVID-19 Deaths In Africa To Poverty On Continent
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption After Seizing Super Yacht, United States Moves To Confiscate Nigerian Oil Mogul Kola Aluko’s $25m Mansion, Other Luxury Properties
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Tradition Police Stop Kano Man From Committing Suicide Over Failure To Marry Buhari's Daughter
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Drama As Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu, Others Attend BBC Debate
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Scandal Ex-Finance Minister, Okonjo Iweala, Ditches Nigerian Citizenship Despite Using Nigeria To Push For WTO Candidacy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education South-East Candidates Adopt Northern States As States Of Origin To Beat Discriminatory Cut-off For Admission Into Unity Schools, Government Shuns Court Ruling Against Imbalance
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Gifts Pro-government Lawmakers New Cars, Ignores Others For Allegedly Refusing To Sign Deputy Governor's Impeachment Notice
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Security Personnel Repel Bandits On Kaduna-Abuja Road
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Receives Russia’s COVID-19 Vaccine
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption AMAC Chairman Allegedly Forces Contractor To Sign Contract Revocation Letter Under Duress, Refuses To Pay N33m Outstanding Balance
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Stop Blaming Buhari For Current Hardship, Nigerians Being Punished For Sins, Disobedience To God, APC Supporters Say
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Malabu: Canadian Court Dismiss Etete’s Appeal On Seizure Of Private Jet By Nigerian Government
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad