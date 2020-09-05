We Need Money From Petroleum Ministry To Finance Ondo Election And You Must Deliver, Akeredolu Tells Sylva

Akeredolu made this known in Akure on Saturday during a rally for his re-election campaign at the Akure Township Stadium.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 05, 2020

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has said that the All Progressives Congress needs fund from the Ministry of Petroleum Resources to fund the upcoming governorship election in the state.

He said, “I welcome all ministers, my friend Sylva is here, we need money. He is the Minister of Petroleum Resources and he must deliver.”

Meanwhile, a national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, earlier inaugurated Ondo Revenue House located along Igbatoro Road, Akure.

While inaugurating the project, Tinubu said he deliberately avoided some APC leaders prior to the July 20 governorship primary in the state.

He said, “It is against this context that my actions regarding Ondo must be weighed. The governor had shown that he wanted genuine reconciliation among party members in the state.

“As part of this trust-building process, the governor was asked to extend a hand of fellowship to those who felt aggrieved and to embrace all the leaders within the state chapter of the party so that our progressive front would again be solid and strong.”
 

