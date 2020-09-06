APC Musicians Kick As Government, Party Officials Refuse to Release Millions Approved By Yobe Governor, Buni

Some executive members of the state chapter of the APC and a top government official, who the money was handed to, were accused of pocketing larger chunks of the money

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 06, 2020

A scandal is currently rocking the All Progressives Congress in Yobe State over Governor Mai Mala Buni’s largesse to the party's Musicians Forum. 

Some of the musicians, who spoke with SaharaReporters, claimed what was given to them was a small fraction of the millions released by the governor for their support songs for the APC.

Some executive members of the state chapter of the APC and a top government official, who the money was handed to, were accused of pocketing larger chunks of the money only to release small amounts to the artistes.

SaharaReporters gathered that musicians and Kannywood actors were regular part of events in the state and always paid millions of naira. 

A source said efforts are now being made to make those, who shortchanged the artistes to return the money and complete the payment.
 

