Buhari's Supporters Call Daily Trust Newspaper Toilet Paper For Cartoon Depicting Lavish Wedding Of President’s Daughter

Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari have described a Nigerian newspaper, Daily Trust, as toilet paper over a cartoon published by the tabloid.

On Sunday, Daily Trust published a cartoon depicting the lavish wedding of Buhari’s daughter, Hanan, which held on Friday inside Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, at a time life was increasingly getting harder for citizens as a result of government’s harsh economic policies.

The cartoon shows the President’s wife, Aisha, holding pictures of the wedding on her hands and displaying in faces of Nigerians struggling to find their balance in life.

The cartoon drew inspiration from Aisha’s several posts on Instagram where she displayed pictures of Hanan’s wedding.

In reaction to the cartoon, the Twitter handle of the artist, Bulama Mustapha, had been besieged by Buhari's supporters, calling the Daily Trust employee names and even insinuating that he should blame himself if he was arrested for the cartoon.

One supporter of Buhari, Abdul Ishaka, described Daily Trust as “toilet paper” for publishing the cartoon.

He said, “Dear Daily Trust Toilet Paper, What is really the meaning of this disgusting cartoon? This is pure evil and hate mongering....Aisha Buhari and her family did a very quiet wedding for their kid and you have a place in your dark heart to mock them?”

Another loyalist of Buhari, Mohammed Shehu Usman, wrote, “This has further proved that your publication is toilet paper and should be trashed in the bottom pit of hell. Shame on you.”

Recall that SaharaReporters had exclusively reported how event planners for the wedding of Hanan and her groom, Mohammed Turad, were flown in from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to add colour and spice to the ceremony.

This news media also gathered that most of the items including souvenirs used for the occasion were brought in from the Arabian country.