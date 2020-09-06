Fuel Hike: Nigerians Must Say No To Further Hardship --Joe Okei-Odumakin

Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, President of Centre for Change and Women Arise, has urged Nigerians to rise up and say no to further hardship and increasing cost of living in the country.

Okei-Odumakin said this in reaction to the recent fuel hike and increase in electricity tariff in the country.

She described the recent hike in the prices of petrol and electricity tariff as “woeful combination of hardship from a government that was making sweet promises to the people over a year ago”.

She noted that the government imposed the decision at the wrong time, as she called on the people to stand up against the move.

She said, “To choose a moment when governments around the world are looking for ways to make life bearable for their peoples in the midst of Coronavirus cannot be an attitude reflective of a caring government.

“These steps are not acceptable and should not be accepted. Nigerians are encouraged to rediscover themselves and say clear no to these measures.

“While the Buhari government should have taken the respite offered by the patience of the people as golden opportunity to fulfill its election promises of a better life for Nigerians, it should not take it as liberty to continue to inflict further hardship on the people.”