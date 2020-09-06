If Buhari Wasn’t Nigeria’s President, Borno, Kano, Katsina Would Have Been Destroyed --APC Supporters

Some supporters of the All Progressives Congress have again sponsored another song to support the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

This is coming three days after they released a song titled ‘Babu ruwan Buhari’ meaning ‘It has nothing to do with Buhari’ where they faulted critics for blaming Nigeria's present economic woes on the President.

They said the current hardship in the country was a direct punishment from God to the people of Nigeria for their various sinful acts.

In the new song titled ‘Da Buhari Bai Hau Ba’ meaning ‘If the President is not Buhari’, the President’s supporters said he returned peace to Kano, Katsina and Borno states.

“If the President is not Buhari top government position will not go to Northerners.

“If the President is not Buhari, Kano, Katsina and Borno would have been destoroyed by now.

“If the President is not Buhari, Ganduje and Masari will not be governors again,” the lyrics of the song said.

The lyrics also listed top ministers and government officials from the Northern part of the country appointed because Buhari was President of Nigeria.

Since coming into power as an elected President in 2015, Buhari has embraced nepotism, slotting in Northerners into key positions while largely ignoring other sections of the country.

Observers have condemned this act especially as it negates the Federal Character concept, which aims to promote balance and ensure every section of the country was well represented in government.

