Again, Fulani Herdsmen Attack Southern Kaduna Communities, Kill Reverend, Three Others, Abduct Many

The attacks, which took place in Kemari Rimi, Kallah, Gefe, Libere, Maraban Kajuru, Maraban Rido, Rafin Roro, Kawuwan Magani and Buda ward all in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State between August 16 and September 6 claimed a total of four lives.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 07, 2020

Armed Fulani herdsmen have again attacked residents of Southern Kaduna communities, killing many including a Christian cleric and abducting many.

The attacks, which took place in Kemari Rimi, Kallah, Gefe, Libere, Maraban Kajuru, Maraban Rido, Rafin Roro, Kawuwan Magani and Buda ward all in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State between August 16 and September 6 claimed a total of four lives.

Those killed in Buda are Reverend Alubara Audu, 45, Adamu Tata, 40, and Ishaku Peter, 37, while Sani Peter, 25 and Esther Sani Peter, 20, were abducted during the attack. 

Until his death, Reverend Audu was a senior pastor of ECWA Hausa Buda LCB.

Few minutes away, the terror group simultaneously launched another attack on neighbouring Kemara Rimi where they abducted Ojo Aminu, 35, Danfulani Makaranta, 37, Namiji Gwamna, 36, Ali Musa, 36, and Grace Mathew, 16.

On August 16, the attackers struck again in Kallah Village on the banks of Kaduna River, killing a farmer, Danladi Abarshi, who attempted to go back to his village that was previously attacked and is currently occupied by the invaders. 

His corspe was recovered few days later by the police, who discouraged native Adara people from going on the recovery mission.

Eleven days after on August 27, the terrorists laid siege on Maraban Kajuru, shooting one Sunday Barau and abducting Daniel Shuaibu and Abednego Paul.  

Pius Hargai was also abducted from his family house in Maraban Rido. 

They remain with their abductors, unable to meet the demand for ransom at the time of this report.

On September 2, four persons were again abducted from Rafin Roro Village in Kasuwan Magani Ward of Kajuru LGA. 

One person escaped while others remain in captivity.

Awemi Dio Maisamari, National President of the Adara Development Association, said the purported peace dialogue happening in the area was turning out to be a ruse and a diversionary tactics to enable the attackers continue their activities.

He said, “With the continuation of such hostilities by Fulani herdsmen even when various peace moves are being initiated, it is becoming clearer that the purported dialogue is serving as a diversion to enable the attackers to continue their diabolical activities. We are left wondering whether it is worthwhile engaging in such dialogue and peace talks if this continues. 

“The Adara Development Association wishes to state that the time for civil and security authorities and even Fulani community leaders to continue feigning ignorance of the perpetrators of these crimes and their whereabouts has since gone. Also, the challenge thrown by Governor el-Rufai asking for details of occupied villages in Southern Kaduna has since been adequately answered. Any further failure to adequately address these issues will be a confirmation that government is only interested in reeling out rhetoric while their actions and inactions serving as encouragement are speaking loudest.”

Recall that the Nigeria Bar Association cancelled the invitation of Governor el-Rufai of Kaduna State from speaking at its annual conference over alleged gross human rights violations and complicity in the Southern Kaduna genocide. 

El-Rufai had also controversially said that some leaders in the state wanted money for peace to reign but his administration won’t appease ‘trouble makers’. 

His statement generated national outrage with many accusing him of siding with the attackers instead of protecting all.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Kill 10 Persons, Abduct Farmers In Borno
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insurgency Shell Confirms Avengers’ Attacks On Forcados Pipelines, Suspends Oil Exports Indefinitely
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
ACTIVISM #BringBackOurGirls Leadership Writes Letter Demanding Apology From U.S. Governor
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Boko Haram US Secretary Of State Kerry To Visit Nigeria, Kenya On Africa Trip
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Insurgency Bayelsa State Revenue Crashes Due To Pipeline Explosions, NDA Activities
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Breaking News Confusion As IPOB, Nigerian Army, Police Disagree Over Attack On Kanu’s Residence
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME How Sterling Bank Staff Opened Unauthorised Accounts Using Customers’ Names Linked With BVN To Apply For Loans
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Aisha Buhari Attacks Daily Trust Artist, Bulama, Over Cartoon On Daughter’s Lavish Wedding
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Outrage As BBC Links Low COVID-19 Deaths In Africa To Poverty On Continent
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Education ASUU Demands Reversal Of New Electricity Tariff, Petrol Price, Rejects Planned Reopening Of Schools
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Pastor Ibiyeomie Not Different From Those Seeking Death Of Kano Musician For Blasphemy By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME COVID-19 Scam: Two Nigerians Arrested For Defrauding German State Of €2.3m
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos Local Government Officials Tax Shop Owners N100,000 To Generate Fund For Council
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Journalism Buhari's Supporters Call Daily Trust Newspaper Toilet Paper For Cartoon Depicting Lavish Wedding Of President’s Daughter
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity I’ll Kill Anyone That Insults Oyedepo, I’ll Tear Them Into Pieces, Says Rivers State-based Pastor, Ibiyeomie
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Feared Dead In Fresh Ondo Accident
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business CBN Freezes Baba Ijebu, Other Companies’ Bank Accounts As Dollar Scarcity Bites Harder In Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Education COVID-19: Ogun State Fixes Date For Reopening Of Schools
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad