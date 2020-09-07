Again, Fulani Herdsmen Attack Southern Kaduna Communities, Kill Reverend, Three Others, Abduct Many

Armed Fulani herdsmen have again attacked residents of Southern Kaduna communities, killing many including a Christian cleric and abducting many.

The attacks, which took place in Kemari Rimi, Kallah, Gefe, Libere, Maraban Kajuru, Maraban Rido, Rafin Roro, Kawuwan Magani and Buda ward all in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State between August 16 and September 6 claimed a total of four lives.

Those killed in Buda are Reverend Alubara Audu, 45, Adamu Tata, 40, and Ishaku Peter, 37, while Sani Peter, 25 and Esther Sani Peter, 20, were abducted during the attack.

Until his death, Reverend Audu was a senior pastor of ECWA Hausa Buda LCB.

Few minutes away, the terror group simultaneously launched another attack on neighbouring Kemara Rimi where they abducted Ojo Aminu, 35, Danfulani Makaranta, 37, Namiji Gwamna, 36, Ali Musa, 36, and Grace Mathew, 16.

On August 16, the attackers struck again in Kallah Village on the banks of Kaduna River, killing a farmer, Danladi Abarshi, who attempted to go back to his village that was previously attacked and is currently occupied by the invaders.

His corspe was recovered few days later by the police, who discouraged native Adara people from going on the recovery mission.

Eleven days after on August 27, the terrorists laid siege on Maraban Kajuru, shooting one Sunday Barau and abducting Daniel Shuaibu and Abednego Paul.

Pius Hargai was also abducted from his family house in Maraban Rido.

They remain with their abductors, unable to meet the demand for ransom at the time of this report.

On September 2, four persons were again abducted from Rafin Roro Village in Kasuwan Magani Ward of Kajuru LGA.

One person escaped while others remain in captivity.

Awemi Dio Maisamari, National President of the Adara Development Association, said the purported peace dialogue happening in the area was turning out to be a ruse and a diversionary tactics to enable the attackers continue their activities.

He said, “With the continuation of such hostilities by Fulani herdsmen even when various peace moves are being initiated, it is becoming clearer that the purported dialogue is serving as a diversion to enable the attackers to continue their diabolical activities. We are left wondering whether it is worthwhile engaging in such dialogue and peace talks if this continues.

“The Adara Development Association wishes to state that the time for civil and security authorities and even Fulani community leaders to continue feigning ignorance of the perpetrators of these crimes and their whereabouts has since gone. Also, the challenge thrown by Governor el-Rufai asking for details of occupied villages in Southern Kaduna has since been adequately answered. Any further failure to adequately address these issues will be a confirmation that government is only interested in reeling out rhetoric while their actions and inactions serving as encouragement are speaking loudest.”

Recall that the Nigeria Bar Association cancelled the invitation of Governor el-Rufai of Kaduna State from speaking at its annual conference over alleged gross human rights violations and complicity in the Southern Kaduna genocide.

El-Rufai had also controversially said that some leaders in the state wanted money for peace to reign but his administration won’t appease ‘trouble makers’.

His statement generated national outrage with many accusing him of siding with the attackers instead of protecting all.