Boko Haram Terrorists Kill 10 Persons, Abduct Farmers In Borno

Boko Haram jihadists killed 10 civilians in attacks on three villages in North-East, local security officials said Monday.

Babakura Kolo, leader of a government-backed anti-jihadist militia, told AFP that the insurgents had carried out the assaults on Sunday.

Kolo said they raided the village of Kurmari, 40 kilometres (25 miles) from Maiduguri, late Sunday, killing four residents as they slept.

The attackers did not use guns so as not to attract troops in a nearby town, said another militia member Ibrahim Liman.

The area has been the target for repeated suicide and gun attacks.

Elsewhere, sources told the newspaper that the jihadists burned three people alive and hacked a fourth to death in another village on the outskirts of Maiduguri also on Sunday.

Two farmers were also kidnapped as they tended their fields and several other.

Boko Haram fighters have stepped up attacks on farmers as they work in their fields.