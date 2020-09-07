CSOs Picket NLC Secretariat In Abuja, Ask Leadership To Call For Mass Action Over Hike In Petrol Price, Electricity Tariffs

The protesters, who prevented the staff from going in and out of the complex, paralysed the administrative activities and vehicular movement in the complex.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 07, 2020

Civil Society Organisations under the auspices of Nigerians Against Bad Policies on Monday shut down the premises of the National Secretariat of Nigeria Labour Congress over the silence by the leadership of the union on the hike in pump price of petrol and electricity tariff by the Nigerian Government.

The protesters called on the leadership of the union to call for strike and mass action against the anti-people policies of President Muhammadu Buhari's government.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Gerald Katchy described the silence by organised labour as unacceptable and wicked, adding that the hike would heighten inflation pressure and worsen the living standards of Nigerians.

He said, "We say no to fuel price increase and hike in electricity tariffs. We want NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, and TUC to call for total strike and shutdown of all sectors of economy until this wicked and insensitive government reverse fuel pump price to N87. 

"If you are silent to the bad policies you still a slave. If you are afraid to speak up in the face of bad governance you are still a slave. The only way we can be assured that NLC President has not compromised is for him to take action and call for strike."

He accused the union of comprise and conspiracy despite the hues and cries by Nigerians on the policies and laws being implemented by the government.

Katchy also called for the reversal of Valued Added Tax from 7.5 per cent to five per cent.

The activists vowed to continue to protest and occupy the secretariat of the union until the leadership calls for nationwide protest.

Other demands of the group include rationalisation of the power and oil sector, provision of free prepaid meters for consumers, end jumbo pay to political office holders, building of more refineries and others.

SaharaReporters, New York

