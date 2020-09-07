EFCC Arrests Three Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Abuja

The Abuja Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested three suspected Internet fraudsters in the Federal Capital Territory for their alleged involvement in romance scam, identity theft and other Internet-related fraud.



The suspects, Ajayiton Harry (27), Okoro Daniel (28) and Oziegbe Precious Ehijele (27), were arrested in their hideout in Flat G2, Plot 334, Dawaki, behind News Engineering, Abuja, following intelligence volunteered by concerned citizens in the area, a statement by the EFCC signed by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, said.



Items recovered from the suspects include two Lexus RX350 SUV, three laptops and expensive phones.







They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, the anti-graft agency said.