EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria's Minister Of Education, Adamu, Flown To Germany Over Undisclosed Medical Condition

Minister of Education in Nigeria, Adamu Adamu, is currently in a hospital in Berlin, Germany, treating an undisclosed ailment, SaharaReporters has reliably gathered.

Findings revealed that the latest trip was the third time Adamu would be flown to Germany within this period of Coronavirus outbreak for medical attention.

The minister is said to be having kidney problem and undergoing a procedure but it was not totally clear at the time of this report what particular ailment he was being treated for in the European country.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu

In the absence of Adamu, who is expected back in the country soon, a lot of key issues in the education sector had stalled.

His absence is said to have slowed down critical strategy in the reopening of schools and also escalated the recent crisis that rocked the University of Lagos where the Vice Chancellor, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, and Pro-Chancellor, Dr Wale Babalakin, were removed to allow for a thorough investigation into misappropriation of the institution's funds.

"It is the third time that the minister has been flown to Germany on suspected health grounds within this Coronavirus pandemic period.

"On one of those occasions, I heard he used a private jet belonging to a former Pro-Chancellor of a federal university in the country.

"The minister is currently in a hospital in Berlin, Germany, undergoing a procedure, but they are hiding the information especially the purpose of his frequent trip there in recent times.

"His absence has affected a lot of things in the education sector. He has not been able to attend to all the key issue on the ground especially as discussions on the full reopening of schools gathers pace," a government source said.

Adamu is one of the closest ministers to President Muhammadu Buhari and in fact said to be a member of his inner caucus.

In August, SaharaRepoters revealed how Mamman Daura, a nephew and close confidant of President Buhari was flown to the United Kingdom for urgent medical treatment over an undisclosed ailment.

The 80-year-old former journalist was said to have been flown in a private jet to the UK after exhibiting respiratory difficulties with symptoms similar to Coronavirus.

Daura, who was designated as father of the day during last Friday's wedding of President Buhari's daughter, Hanan, was absent at the occasion, pointing to the fact that he may not have returned back to the country from medical treatment in the UK.

In April, late Chief of Staff to President Buhari, Abba Kyari, died from Coronavirus complications after not being able to be flown abroad for treatment following the closure of international airspace by many countries in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

A key member of the Buhari's administration, his demise at First Cardiology Consultants in Lagos sent panic across Nigeria's seat of power, forcing drastic safety measures to be adopted to protect the President, who has himself battled an undisclosed ailment and had visited UK several times in recent years for medical attention.