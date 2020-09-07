I’ll Kill Anyone That Insults Oyedepo, I’ll Tear Them Into Pieces, Says Rivers State-based Pastor, Ibiyeomie

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 07, 2020

David Ibiyeomie, Founder and General Overseer of Salvation Ministries with headquarters in Rivers State, has vowed to kill anyone, who insults his father in the Lord, Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners Chapel.

Ibiyeomie also lambasted media personality and of the Free the Sheeple Movement, Daddy Freeze, calling him a "bastard and foreigner" for abusing his ‘father’.

Daddy Freeze, who is popularly known for criticising Nigerian pastors, in his recent post on Instagram, attacked Oyedepo for saying women should submit to their husbands.

David Ibiyeomie

According to Daddy Freeze, Oyedepo’s advice is a misquote of the scriptures.

Reacting, Pastor Ibiyeomie in a viral video from his Sunday service, warned Freeze and other Nigerians not to ever insult Oyedepo or talk about him.

He said, “I will never be alive and see anyone insult my father, you are not born, I will kill you, I will tear you into pieces.

“Insult me I wouldn't talk but insulting Oyedepo, I can’t be alive and you insult my father.

“The day Daddy Freeze insults Oyedepo, I will deal with him and arrest him. Who gave birth to you? Do you have a father? Show us his picture.

“Oyedepo will not talk but I can’t be alive and you insult my father. I curse the day you were born. I will tear you into pieces you bastard. He is insulting him because he has no father.

“You can never insult a father if you have one, be warned. A man whose wife left him, has no good job, will be insulting my father and people will be laughing online. I will never be alive to see such and do nothing again.”

SaharaReporters, New York

