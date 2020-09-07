Judge Declines To Hear Shoprite’s Application To Set Aside Injunction In $10m Debt Suit

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Monday declined hearing an application filed to lift an order of injunction restraining South African retail outlet, Shoprite Checkers (PTY) Limited from transferring its assets.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo, a vacation judge, said that the matter was not urgent enough to be heard during the court’s ongoing vacation.

Shoprite is seeking to overturn a July 14, 2020 injunction made by Justice Mohammed Liman of the same court in favour of a Nigerian firm, A.I.C. Limited.

A.I.C. Limited, which in 2018 secured a $10m judgment against Shoprite in a breach of contract lawsuit, obtained the injunction against the backdrop of Shoprite’s announcement to pull out of Nigeria.

Displeased with the judgment, Shoprite had gone on appeal but it equally lost at the Court of Appeal and has now gone to the Supreme Court.