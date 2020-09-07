Nigerian Health Workers To Embark On Fresh Nationwide Strike From September 13

Nigerian health workers under the aegis of the Joint Health Sector Unions and Assembly of Health Care Professionals have threatened to embark on national strike from September 13, 2020.

The union said the strike would go on if the government failed to address their demands.

The union wants the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), to take over the negotiation process from Chris Ngige, saying he had taken their dialogues for granted.

File photo

The union is demanding the "unconditional payment of all withheld salaries at Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, JUTH, LUTH and the complement of April and May 2018 salaries.

“States and local governments are urged to unconditionally pay all outstanding salaries. States are urged to conclude minimum wage negotiations and implementation".

The union is also demanding the immediate payment of the shortfall in the COVID-19 allowances of non-clinical staff in the federal health institutions presently pegged at 10 per cent to the agreed 50 per cent of basic salaries paid to all clinical staff in the FHI and also asked the states and LGAs that have not domesticated the COVID-19 allowances for their clinical and non-clinical health workers to abide by the agreement without further delay to avoid the breakdown of industrial harmony in their health sector, a report by PUNCH said.