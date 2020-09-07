Nigerian Health Workers To Embark On Fresh Nationwide Strike From September 13

The union wants the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), to take over the negotiation process from Chris Ngige, saying he had taken their dialogues for granted.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 07, 2020

Nigerian health workers under the aegis of the Joint Health Sector Unions and Assembly of Health Care Professionals have threatened to embark on national strike from September 13, 2020.
The union said the strike would go on if the government failed to address their demands.

The union wants the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), to take over the negotiation process from Chris Ngige, saying he had taken their dialogues for granted.

File photo Google

The union is demanding the "unconditional payment of all withheld salaries at Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, JUTH, LUTH and the complement of April and May 2018 salaries.

“States and local governments are urged to unconditionally pay all outstanding salaries. States are urged to conclude minimum wage negotiations and implementation".

The union is also demanding the immediate payment of the shortfall in the COVID-19 allowances of non-clinical staff in the federal health institutions presently pegged at 10 per cent to the agreed 50 per cent of basic salaries paid to all clinical staff in the FHI and also asked the states and LGAs that have not domesticated the COVID-19 allowances for their clinical and non-clinical health workers to abide by the agreement without further delay to avoid the breakdown of industrial harmony in their health sector, a report by PUNCH said.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Outrage As BBC Links Low COVID-19 Deaths In Africa To Poverty On Continent
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Education COVID-19: Ogun State Fixes Date For Reopening Of Schools
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH This Will Not Be Last Pandemic, Says WHO Boss, Ghebreyesus
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Doctors Cry Out, Describe Delta Contributory Health Scheme As 'Monumental Fraud'
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria's Minister Of Education, Adamu, Flown To Germany Over Undisclosed Medical Condition
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Bola Tinubu's Son, Alakija's Children, Belo-Osagie’s Daughter, Late Akhigbe's Family And Other Erring Nigerians Who Defied COVID-19 Lockdown Order To Travel Abroad
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME How Sterling Bank Staff Opened Unauthorised Accounts Using Customers’ Names Linked With BVN To Apply For Loans
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Aisha Buhari Attacks Daily Trust Artist, Bulama, Over Cartoon On Daughter’s Lavish Wedding
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Outrage As BBC Links Low COVID-19 Deaths In Africa To Poverty On Continent
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Education ASUU Demands Reversal Of New Electricity Tariff, Petrol Price, Rejects Planned Reopening Of Schools
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Pastor Ibiyeomie Not Different From Those Seeking Death Of Kano Musician For Blasphemy By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME COVID-19 Scam: Two Nigerians Arrested For Defrauding German State Of €2.3m
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos Local Government Officials Tax Shop Owners N100,000 To Generate Fund For Council
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency Again, Fulani Herdsmen Attack Southern Kaduna Communities, Kill Reverend, Three Others, Abduct Many
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Journalism Buhari's Supporters Call Daily Trust Newspaper Toilet Paper For Cartoon Depicting Lavish Wedding Of President’s Daughter
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity I’ll Kill Anyone That Insults Oyedepo, I’ll Tear Them Into Pieces, Says Rivers State-based Pastor, Ibiyeomie
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Feared Dead In Fresh Ondo Accident
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business CBN Freezes Baba Ijebu, Other Companies’ Bank Accounts As Dollar Scarcity Bites Harder In Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad