Nigerian Labour Congress Vows To Go Ahead With Planned Protest In Rivers State

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 07, 2020

The Nigeria Labour Congress has vowed to go ahead with its protest scheduled to take place on Tuesday in the state. 

In a post on it’s official Facebook page, NLC denied receiving any court injunction from the Rivers Government. 

The group said, “We cannot be distracted by the so-called court injunction. We say clear that we didn’t receive any injunction from anybody. 

"Besides, the Rivers State Government cannot rewrite the constitution of Nigeria by stopping peaceful protest. Remember, Nigeria constitution allows peaceful protest at all time.”

SaharaReporters had earlier reported how the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress said workers in Rivers were tired of failed promises by the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike. 

The group said it wants the state government to pay national minimum wage and arrears from April 2019. 

