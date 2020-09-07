Thugs Invade Ondo House of Assembly, Deny Anti-Government Lawmakers Entry Into Complex

The crisis rocking the Ondo State House of Assembly over the impeachment plot of deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi, on Monday took a fresh dimension as some thugs invaded the parliament complex.

The thugs, suspected to be sponsored by members of the Assembly loyal to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, prevented lawmakers loyal to Ajayi from gaining entry into the complex.

The thugs, who were armed with sticks, positioned themselves in strategic points within the complex, unleashing terror on lawmakers loyal to the deputy governor.

As at the time of this report, the thugs were stillmounted road block to the complex.