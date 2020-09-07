We're Tired Of Failed Promises, Organised Labour Tells Rivers State Governor, Wike

Organised labour in Rivers State comprising Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress has said that workers in Rivers State were tired of failed promises by the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike.

The group said it wants Wike's government to pay national minimum wage and arrears from April 2019.

The list of their demands was contained in a document seen by SaharaReporters and distributed by the Joint Action Committee.

The labour group said being a civil servant was a right and not a privilege and the government should stop using such persons like slaves.

The group also decried the spate of insecurity in the state.

It said the proposed employment of 10,000 teachers never became a reality.

Organised labour is demanding, “Payment of outstanding arrears of February/March 2016 and October 2017. Payment of pensions and gratuity to retirees. Revival of N100m workers revolving housing/car loan scheme. Open and fair recruitment into the public service. Termination of all contract appointments to allow career progression in the public service.”