200 Bandits Repent In Sokoto, Release Eight Captives

Moyi said the bandits released eight people, who have been under their custody and surrendered their weapons.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 08, 2020

About 200 bandits operating in the Eastern part of Sokoto State have denounced violence as part of the ongoing negotiation with the state government.

Commissioner for Career and Security Matters, Colonel Garba Moyi (rtd), disclosed this to journalists.

File Photo CrisisGroupOrg

He added that about 500 livestock were recovered from them.

The commissioner explained that part of the deal reached with the bandits was that henceforth, they would not kidnap anybody, while the security agencies would not arrest any of their members unless if caught with weapons or any incriminating items.

He revealed that the state government had awarded a contract for the construction of a dam at Kamarawa in view of the cessation of attacks following the deal reached with the bandits.

“The construction would have commenced since but because of the renewed attacks and flooding in the area.

“We are even planning to build grazing reserves and schools for their children,” he said.

SaharaReporters, New York

