Activist Sues Benue State Government Over Control Of Local Council Finances

A Nigerian activist, Sesugh Akume, has taken the Benue State Government to court over its alleged control of local government finances.

Akume wants the Benue State Government to do away with the arbitrary powers of the governor to remove duly-elected local government chairmen and control council finances.

Sesugh Akume

In a copy of the court document dated August 27, 2020 and obtained by SaharaReporters, Akume gave the state government eight days to declare that the Local Government Law 2007 of the state contradicts section 36(5) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999.

The activist wants the state government to declare that it does not deduct from the funds of local governments except those guaranteed by sections 72 and 76 of the Local Government Law 2007.

Furthermore, Akume wants the state government to declare: “That sections 78(4) and 79(2) of the Local Government Law 2007, Laws of Benue State are at variance and contradict section 162(5)(7)(8) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and is therefore unlawful, null and void and expunged from the Local Government Law 2007, Laws of Benue State.”