Armed Bandits Kill Nigerian Air Force Personnel In Kaduna

The deceased was the best graduating officer at the Nigerian Air Force Special Force Academy, which was held recently in Bauchi.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 08, 2020

Armed bandits have attacked and killed a Nigerian Air Force personnel, Muhammad Auwal, in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State.

This was disclosed in a tweet by an analyst and human rights lawyer, Bulama Bukarti.

Late Muhammad Auwal

Bukarti said the deceased was the best graduating officer at the Nigerian Air Force Special Force Academy, which was held recently in Bauchi.

“Flying Officer Muhammad Auwal is one of the latest gallant men we sadly lost to terrorists. He’s killed yesterday (September 5) on duty at Birnin Gwari. He’s the Best Graduating Officer at the NAF Special Forces Course that held recently in Bauchi.

“We’ve lost too many brave and promising men to the insecurity raging in our country. Government officials and politicians must face this problem head-on. They must channel the huge sums wasted on their extravagant lifestyle to this problem and ensure every kobo is spent transparently.”

SaharaReporters, New York

