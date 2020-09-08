Four Nigerians Arrested In Philippines For Allegedly Hacking Bank’s System

Four Nigerians have been arrested in Philippines for their alleged involvement in the hacking and diversion of funds from banks, ABS CBN News reports.

In a statement on Tuesday by the National Bureau of Investigation's Cybercrime Division chief, Vic Lorenzo, it was alleged that the four Nigerians violated the Access Device Law, Anti-Cybercrime law, and falsification of public documents.

The statement reads, “The fraudsters’ – Nigerians – transactions were traced when they hacked a system of one Philippines bank, where at least P100 million were transferred and funneled into a different account. The international syndicate is complicated to the point that they study the system’s flaws. Once they see a weakness, they will take advantage of that.

“One of the suspects’ Filipina girlfriend admitted to having used her account to deposit and withdraw money amounting to at least P2 million, which was supposedly for tuition. Blank ATM cards and bank receipts were confiscated from the suspects.”

However, the Nigerians denied the allegations, saying they were in Philippines to study and they “know nothing about the hacking incident”.