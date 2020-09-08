Nigerian Students Protest Increase In Fuel Price

The students under the umbrella of National Association of Nigerian Students are also expressing their anger against the increase in electricity tariff and increase in the cost of living in the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 08, 2020

Nigerian students have embarked on a nationwide march to protest the recent increase in price of petrol in the country.

The students under the umbrella of National Association of Nigerian Students are also expressing their anger against the increase in electricity tariff and increase in the cost of living in the country.

The protest is simultaneously going on in multiple states in the country including Ogun, Osun and the Federal Capital Territory.

Kowe Odunayo Amos, Coordinator of NANS (Zone D), had described the increase in stamp duty cost, PMS, electricity tariff and others as punishment to Nigerians given the prevailing economic hardship in the country due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

He stated that students would continue to speak against any anti-people policies of the government.

The students’ body asked President Muhammadu Buhari and his cabinet members to reverse the pump price or resign.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education COVID-19: Ogun State Fixes Date For Reopening Of Schools
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Education ASUU Demands Reversal Of New Electricity Tariff, Petrol Price, Rejects Planned Reopening Of Schools
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Ondo Residents Protest Petrol, Electricity Tariff Hike, Demand Reversal By Nigerian Government
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights Politicians Have Robbed Nigerians Of Their Rights —Sowore
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Army Set To Court-martial Soldier Who Criticised Buratai, Other Military Heads
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria's Minister Of Education, Adamu, Flown To Germany Over Undisclosed Medical Condition
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Aisha Buhari Attacks Daily Trust Artist, Bulama, Over Cartoon On Daughter’s Lavish Wedding
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Outrage As BBC Links Low COVID-19 Deaths In Africa To Poverty On Continent
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Christianity Ibiyeomie's Attack On Daddy Freeze Is A Disgrace To His Church, Says Femi Aribisala
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: After Five Months, Police Charge Kogi Commissioner For Raping, Brutalising Lady Over Facebook Post
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME How Sterling Bank Staff Opened Unauthorised Accounts Using Customers’ Names Linked With BVN To Apply For Loans
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Travel Man Reveals How He Was Stopped From Entering Japan For Bearing Nigerian Passport
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Environment Building Collapse Kills Entire Family In Kebbi State
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PMS Price To Be Determined By Forces Of Demand And Supply —Nigerian Government
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education COVID-19: Ogun State Fixes Date For Reopening Of Schools
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics We Spend N400,000 To Treat One COVID-19 Patient, Says Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency 200 Bandits Repent In Sokoto, Release Eight Captives
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Summon Malami To Provide Evidence Of Corruption Against Me, Magu Tells Salami Panel
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad