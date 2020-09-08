Nigerians Question Governor El-Rufai’s Claim Of Using N400,000 To Treat One COVID-19 Patient

With the figure taking many by surprise, Nigerians have asked el-Rufai to give a breakdown of the spending.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 08, 2020

The claim by Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai, that the state was using N400,000 to treat a COVID-19 patient has been met with criticism by Nigerians.

SaharaReporters had reported that el-Rufai during an executive committee meeting with traditional rulers on Tuesday said the amount was as a result of the increasing cost of drugs, feeding and personal protective equipment for doctors.

Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai

Following the revelation by the governor, Nigerians took to social media to condemn him for making such “outrageous claims”.

Some Nigerians also stated that the government of the country used the outbreak of the virus to embezzle funds.

“We would have no reason to doubt him if only he could account for what the N400,000 was spent on. I'm certain this same person would demand for the nitty-gritty of all expenses made by his employees,” @ore_daniels tweeted.

Ibn Suleiman Adagba said, “Tell us the total patients treated so far.”

SaharaReporters, New York

