Bandits Attack Zamfara Community, Kill One, Kidnap Two

The bandits do come to the town freely and ask for the person they were looking for; they were always fully dressed with their face mask and turbans.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 09, 2020

Some bandits have attacked Nahuche village of Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State and shot dead one.

It was learnt that the bandits stormed the village around 2.36 am on Sunday and ransacked houses in the community.

A resident told SaharaReporters that the gunmen injured many and kidnapped two people.

They were said to have demanded N100m ransom to free those abducted.

“The bandits do come to the town freely and ask for the person they were looking for; they were always fully dressed with their face mask and turbans.

“I think they have some informers within the town. There’s one business mogul in the village. They have been attempting to reach out to him but they couldn’t. Whenever they came and didn’t meet him, they would ask for him and later collect money from our hands.

“After the bandits spent two hours launching an operation in the town, one politician in the village came back and discussed with the people to try and find a lasting solution to bandit attacks in the village. He advised them that they should assign vigilantes to help them.”

