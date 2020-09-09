Benue Governor, Ortom, Tackles Military For Killing Wanted Criminal After Embracing Amnesty Programme

Reacting to news of the killing of Gana, Ortom said he was held after accepting the amnesty programme put in place by the government.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 09, 2020

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has tackled the Nigerian Army for killing Terwase Akwaza better known as Gana, who is said to be the most wanted criminal in the state.

Reacting to news of the killing of Gana, Ortom said he was held after accepting the amnesty programme put in place by the government.

He added that Gana was arrested by the military while on his way to surrender and handover his weapons to the government.

See Also CRIME Nigerian Army Kills Benue Most Wanted Criminal, Gana 0 Comments 7 Hours Ago

Ortom stated that the military were carried along in the amnesty programme for militias in the state.

He said, “We were waiting for the repentant militias when I received a call that Gana and others have been arrested close to Yandev Roundabout in Gboko by soldiers.

“Many of the repentant militias had weapons in which they were bringing to surrender to us. 

“The process of the amnesty programme was known to the security operatives, so I don’t know why they have to be arrested."

The Commander, 4 Special Forces Command, Doma, Nasarawa State, Major General Moundhey Ali, told newsmen on Tuesday that Gana was killed at a roadblock mounted by the army along Gbese-Gboko-Makurdi Road following exchange of gunfire.

Ali said about 40 members of Gana’s gang were captured in the process.

The Benue State Government had in 2015 granted amnesty to over 500 persons including Gana, who were terrorising parts of Benue and Taraba states, but most of them relapsed into criminality.

Gana was later in 2017 declared wanted by the police while the Benue State Government placed a N10m bounty on him.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics What I Told United States President, Trump, When He Accused Me Of Killing Christians —Buhari
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption US Department Of Justice Alleges Kingsley Kuku Used Stolen Billions From Amnesty Programme To Buy Airplanes For Air Peace
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Aisha Buhari Attacks Daily Trust Artist, Bulama, Over Cartoon On Daughter’s Lavish Wedding
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Allow Nnamdi Kanu To Return To Nigeria, Orji Kalu Begs Nigerian Government
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Election: Invite Hosa Okunbo To Disclose Identities Of 3000 Niger Delta Militants Mentioned In Video, Edo Government Urges Security Agencies
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Garba Shehu Defends Increase In Petrol Price By Buhari, Says Product Sold For N600 Per Litre Under PDP Government
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics What I Told United States President, Trump, When He Accused Me Of Killing Christians —Buhari
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption US Department Of Justice Alleges Kingsley Kuku Used Stolen Billions From Amnesty Programme To Buy Airplanes For Air Peace
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Aisha Buhari Attacks Daily Trust Artist, Bulama, Over Cartoon On Daughter’s Lavish Wedding
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Nigerian Army Kills Benue Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Allow Nnamdi Kanu To Return To Nigeria, Orji Kalu Begs Nigerian Government
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Asks Public Hospitals To Replace Striking Doctors With NYSC Members
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Imo Traditional Ruler Tackles Politicians On Selection Of Constables For Community Policing
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insurgency Southern-Kaduna Christian Leaders Boycott Peace Summit
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Civil Defence Officer Kills Man In Abia State
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Election: Invite Hosa Okunbo To Disclose Identities Of 3000 Niger Delta Militants Mentioned In Video, Edo Government Urges Security Agencies
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity Ibiyeomie's Attack On Daddy Freeze Is A Disgrace To His Church, Says Femi Aribisala
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Garba Shehu Defends Increase In Petrol Price By Buhari, Says Product Sold For N600 Per Litre Under PDP Government
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad