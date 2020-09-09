Benue Governor, Ortom, Tackles Military For Killing Wanted Criminal After Embracing Amnesty Programme

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has tackled the Nigerian Army for killing Terwase Akwaza better known as Gana, who is said to be the most wanted criminal in the state.

Reacting to news of the killing of Gana, Ortom said he was held after accepting the amnesty programme put in place by the government.

He added that Gana was arrested by the military while on his way to surrender and handover his weapons to the government.

See Also CRIME Nigerian Army Kills Benue Most Wanted Criminal, Gana

Ortom stated that the military were carried along in the amnesty programme for militias in the state.

He said, “We were waiting for the repentant militias when I received a call that Gana and others have been arrested close to Yandev Roundabout in Gboko by soldiers.

“Many of the repentant militias had weapons in which they were bringing to surrender to us.

“The process of the amnesty programme was known to the security operatives, so I don’t know why they have to be arrested."

The Commander, 4 Special Forces Command, Doma, Nasarawa State, Major General Moundhey Ali, told newsmen on Tuesday that Gana was killed at a roadblock mounted by the army along Gbese-Gboko-Makurdi Road following exchange of gunfire.

Ali said about 40 members of Gana’s gang were captured in the process.

The Benue State Government had in 2015 granted amnesty to over 500 persons including Gana, who were terrorising parts of Benue and Taraba states, but most of them relapsed into criminality.

Gana was later in 2017 declared wanted by the police while the Benue State Government placed a N10m bounty on him.