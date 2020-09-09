Nigerian Army Kills Benue Most Wanted Criminal, Gana

The Commander, 4 Special Forces Command, Doma, Nasarawa State, Major General Moundhey Ali, told newsmen on Tuesday that Gana was killed at a roadblock mounted by the army along Gbese-Gboko-Makurdi Road following exchange of gunfire.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 09, 2020

The Nigerian Army has killed Terwase Akwaza better known as Gana, who is said to be the most wanted criminal in Benue State.

Ali said about 40 members of Gana’s gang were captured in the process.

He said, “About 12:00 hours on Tuesday, we received strategic information on the movement of the dreaded bandit Terwase Akwaza Agbadu AKA Gana along Gbese-Gboko-Makurdi Road.

“Troops of Operation ‘Ayem Akpatuma III’ moved swiftly and mounted roadblocks along the routes.

“At about 13:00 hours, there was an engagement with the convoy of Gana, a shoot out ensued and the bandit was killed.”

The Benue State Government had in 2015 granted amnesty to over 500 persons including Gana, who were terrorising parts of Benue and Taraba states, but most of them relapsed into criminality.

Gana was later in 2017 declared wanted by the police while the Benue State Government placed a N10m bounty on him.

SaharaReporters, New York

