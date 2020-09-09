Ondo PDP Candidate, Jegede, Decries Incessant Kidnapping In State, Calls For Improved Security

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo, Eyitayo Jegede, has called for improved security in the state in the face of rising kidnapping and other violent crimes in the state.

Jegede, who spoke on Tuesday at Ikakumo in Akoko North-East Local Government Area of the state, said security agencies needed to work with local residents to nib in the bud the activities of kidnappers in the Akoko region.

Although he explained that the PDP if elected into government, had already mapped out a strategy that would help put an end to the activities of criminals, who always infiltrate the state through the Akoko axis.

According to him, many locals in the Akoko axis especially farmers have been lamenting their ordeal at the hands of kidnappers and other criminal elements.

He said, "We are highly concerned about your welfare and are worried about the onslaught of kidnappers and other criminals in Akoko border communities.

"I want to assure you of effective security arrangement that will stamp out the incidence of kidnapping, disruptive invasions and other criminal activities in these areas."

While assuring farmers whose farmlands have been damaged by Fulani herdsmen, Jegede said farmers would be given grants to aid their businesses and also establish agro-allied industries to provide sustainable markets for their produce.

Reacting, the traditional head of the community, Olayinka Oregun, said the area shares borders with Kogi and Edo states, thereby making it easy for criminal elements to invade the state with little challenge.

Oregun noted that the borders were also porous but added that the locals were ready to protect it against any infiltration from persons, who might have plans to disrupt or rig the forthcoming election.

The roads in Akoko area of the state have become death traps for comutters and residents following the activities of kidnappers and armed robbers.



At least three different kidnap cases had been recorded in the zone within the last two months.