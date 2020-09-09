PDP Crisis: I’ll Fight You If You Come To Ekiti, Fayose Warns Oyo Governor, Makinde

Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti State, has warned Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, against tampering with the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti.

Fayose said he was ready to fight anyone, who wants to take over the structure of the party in the state from him.

He disclosed this on Wednesday when he led national delegates of the PDP including the chairmen of the party in Osun, Ekiti, Lagos to Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

He said, “There has been a reasonable cold war of who and who becomes the executive of the zone. Governor Makinde has demanded that the zonal executive be sacked and a caretaker be fostered on the zone which the party did.

“But, since the caretaker committee came into being, he has not allowed them to function because he produced the chairman.

“Beyond that, the fact that there is a sitting governor does not say I should go to another man’s state. Nobody should come to my state; if you come to my state, I will face you squarely.

“I will continue to respect him because he is my brother, I love him so much and I was part of his emergence.”