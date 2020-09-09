PDP Crisis: I’ll Fight You If You Come To Ekiti, Fayose Warns Oyo Governor, Makinde

Fayose said he was ready to fight anyone, who wants to take over the structure of the party in the state from him.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 09, 2020

Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti State, has warned Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, against tampering with the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti.

Fayose said he was ready to fight anyone, who wants to take over the structure of the party in the state from him.

He disclosed this on Wednesday when he led national delegates of the PDP including the chairmen of the party in Osun, Ekiti, Lagos to Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Ayodele Fayose

He said, “There has been a reasonable cold war of who and who becomes the executive of the zone. Governor Makinde has demanded that the zonal executive be sacked and a caretaker be fostered on the zone which the party did.

“But, since the caretaker committee came into being, he has not allowed them to function because he produced the chairman.

“Beyond that, the fact that there is a sitting governor does not say I should go to another man’s state. Nobody should come to my state; if you come to my state, I will face you squarely.

“I will continue to respect him because he is my brother, I love him so much and I was part of his emergence.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption US Department Of Justice Alleges Kingsley Kuku Used Stolen Billions From Amnesty Programme To Buy Airplanes For Air Peace
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Aisha Buhari Attacks Daily Trust Artist, Bulama, Over Cartoon On Daughter’s Lavish Wedding
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics What I Told United States President, Trump, When He Accused Me Of Killing Christians —Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Benue Governor, Ortom, Tackles Military For Killing Wanted Criminal After Embracing Amnesty Programme
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Those Still Saying ‘Sai Baba’ Are Liars, Even Buhari Can’t Go To Katsina Again Over Insecurity, Islamic Cleric Says
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Election: Thugs Invade Market In Edo, Chase Away Traders Supporting APC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption US Department Of Justice Alleges Kingsley Kuku Used Stolen Billions From Amnesty Programme To Buy Airplanes For Air Peace
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Aisha Buhari Attacks Daily Trust Artist, Bulama, Over Cartoon On Daughter’s Lavish Wedding
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics What I Told United States President, Trump, When He Accused Me Of Killing Christians —Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Benue Governor, Ortom, Tackles Military For Killing Wanted Criminal After Embracing Amnesty Programme
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Asks Public Hospitals To Replace Striking Doctors With NYSC Members
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Army Kills Benue Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Those Still Saying ‘Sai Baba’ Are Liars, Even Buhari Can’t Go To Katsina Again Over Insecurity, Islamic Cleric Says
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Human Rights 13-year-old Boy Sentenced To 10-year Imprisonment For Blasphemy Appeals Judgment
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Ghanaian Pastor Shoots Wife Dead In United States
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Election: Thugs Invade Market In Edo, Chase Away Traders Supporting APC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Allow Nnamdi Kanu To Return To Nigeria, Orji Kalu Begs Nigerian Government
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Becomes World Capital For Under-five Deaths
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad