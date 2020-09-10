Bandits Kidnap Zamfara Treasurer’s Three Children, Kill Neighbour

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 10, 2020

Bandits in Zamfara State in the early hours of Wednesday kidnapped three children of the state's Sub-treasurer, Alhaji Yusuf Marafa, in Nahuche town under Bungudu Local Government Area of the state.

The kidnapped children are Mansur Yusuf, Sa’adu Yusuf and Anas Yusuf.

The gunmen also shot dead a neighbour to Yusuf, Malam Kamalu Nahuche, as he came out of his house.

Residents of the community said the kidnappers, who were on many motorcycles, drove into the community and went straight to the Yusuf’s house where they whisked away the three children.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

