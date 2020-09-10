BREAKING: Fire Guts INEC Office In Ondo

The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Akure, Ondo State, was on Thursday gutted by fire.

A source told SaharaReporters that the outbreak led to the destruction of smart card readers.

Chief Fire Officer in the state, Mr Adanalwo Philips, who confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters, said the situation was currently being put under control.

He said, "The fire only gut a container in a confined section, which is very close to the office the commission.

"It was about spreading inside the offices when we raced to the venue but we have been able to put the situation under control. It is not what we should be worried about."

The governorship election in the state has been scheduled for October 10.

Although there are 17 candidates in the election, political pundits have said the race is among Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress, Agboola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party and Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party.

There have been cases of fire outbreaks at government offices lately.