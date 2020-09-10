BREAKING: Fire Guts INEC Office In Ondo

A source told SaharaReporters that the outbreak led to the destruction of smart card readers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 10, 2020

The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Akure, Ondo State, was on Thursday gutted by fire.

A source told SaharaReporters that the outbreak led to the destruction of smart card readers.

Chief Fire Officer in the state, Mr Adanalwo Philips, who confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters, said the situation was currently being put under control. 

He said, "The fire only gut a container in a confined section, which is very close to the office the commission. 

"It was about spreading inside the offices when we raced to the venue but we have been able to put the situation under control. It is not what we should be worried about."

The governorship election in the state has been scheduled for October 10.

Although there are 17 candidates in the election, political pundits have said the race is among Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress, Agboola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party and Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party.

There have been cases of fire outbreaks at government offices lately.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections The Only Way To Achieve Free, Fair Elections In Nigeria Is Electronic Voting —Ex-President, Jonathan
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Abia Local Government Election To Hold In December
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections INEC Unable To Provide Data On Number Of PWD Voters For Edo Poll
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections Ex-APC Spokesman Threatens To Publish Names Of Politicians Who 'Bribed' Oshiomhole
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Elections TRENDING: I Paid Billions To Campaign For Buhari In 30 States In 2015, Says Saraki
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Elections Senate Sets Up Committee To Probe 'Police Harassment' During Kwara By-Election
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption US Department Of Justice Alleges Kingsley Kuku Used Stolen Billions From Amnesty Programme To Buy Airplanes For Air Peace
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Ghanaian Pastor Shoots Wife Dead In United States
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Gunmen Storm Abuja Community, Abduct Residents
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Crisis: I’ll Fight You If You Come To Ekiti, Fayose Warns Oyo Governor, Makinde
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Nigerians Say They're Being Forced To Leave UAE Today As Authorities Refuse To Renew Their Work Permits In Alleged Xenophobic Move
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Education Sex-for-mark: Imo Varsity Probes HoD In Viral Video
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Those Still Saying ‘Sai Baba’ Are Liars, Even Buhari Can’t Go To Katsina Again Over Insecurity, Islamic Cleric Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military We Won’t Join Issues With Governor Ortom, Suswam Over Killing Of Gana —Nigerian Military
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Money No Records Of Beneficiaries Of 'Trader Moni’, Nigerian Government Official Says
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Education We're Living In Fear Of Bandits, Says UNIABUJA Vice-Chancellor
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Yobe: APC Supporters Destroy Shops Of Traders who Defected To PDP
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Doctors Suspend Nationwide Strike Action
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad