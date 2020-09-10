No Records Of Beneficiaries Of 'Trader Moni’, Nigerian Government Official Says

As a result, those, who collected the loans were reluctant to pay back, it was disclosed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 10, 2020

A Nigerian Government official has said that those, who disbursed 'Trader Moni' to small-scale business owners across the country do not have records of beneficiaries.

The Kwara State Focal Person for the NSIP, Hajia Bashirah Abdulrazaq-Sanusi, stated this on Wednesday.

Abdulrazaq-Sanusi said that about 10,000 people benefitted from 'Trader Moni' in the state with over N1.3bn disbursed to them.

She, however, lamented that the people were not willing to repay the loan.

She said, “Poor masses are not ready to repay the loan after collection because of the attitude of Nigerians to anything from the government, thinking it is national cake. 

"Also, those that disbursed the money do not have records of beneficiaries like phone numbers and addresses, thus, making it difficult to track them for repayment.”

The TraderMoni programme, which was launched in 2018, is designed to provide soft loans of N10,000 to boost small scale businesses.

The programme was formerly managed by the office of Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.
 

