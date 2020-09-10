Only Final-year Students Of Tertiary Institutions Will Resume On Monday, Says Lagos Government

The Lagos State Government has revealed plans on how schools in the state will be reopened amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Schools in the state have been closed since March as part of measures to limit the spread of the virus.

The governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had directed all tertiary institutions under the state to reopen on September 14.

Speaking during a programme on Channels Television on Thursday, Tokunbo Wahab, Special Adviser on Education to Sanwo-Olu, said the government had put in place health safety measures in the institutions ahead of the resumption.

Wahab said only graduating students of tertiary institutions in the state will resume on Monday.

He said, “For our tertiary institutions, from on the 14th, we are going to start with the final-year students across our tertiary institutions.

“With those final-year students, we are sure that they are older, they are more mature, and they are going to meet up with the protocols as put in place by the institutions based on the regulations of the NCDC.

“After we have phased them out, maybe after their exams, then, those in the penultimate year will come on campus. So, we are not going to put all our students on campus at the same time.

“Basically, we are at a point where scientifically we’ve been proven to have flattened the curve. And it invariably means that we are not as exposed as we used to be some five, four, three months back. So, consequently, we have to find a way to bring our lives back to normal. And in doing that, education is very critical to whatever we are going to do.

“In the past few weeks, we’ve been putting in place measures and facilities that will enable our children come back to school. Even at that, what we seek to do from next week is to start a phased reopening of our tertiary institutions.”