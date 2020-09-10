Only Final-year Students Of Tertiary Institutions Will Resume On Monday, Says Lagos Government

The governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had directed all tertiary institutions under the state to reopen on September 14.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 10, 2020

The Lagos State Government has revealed plans on how schools in the state will be reopened amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Schools in the state have been closed since March as part of measures to limit the spread of the virus.

The governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had directed all tertiary institutions under the state to reopen on September 14.

Speaking during a programme on Channels Television on Thursday, Tokunbo Wahab, Special Adviser on Education to Sanwo-Olu, said the government had put in place health safety measures in the institutions ahead of the resumption.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Announces Reopening Of Tertiary Institutions 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

Wahab said only graduating students of tertiary institutions in the state will resume on Monday.

He said, “For our tertiary institutions, from on the 14th, we are going to start with the final-year students across our tertiary institutions.

“With those final-year students, we are sure that they are older, they are more mature, and they are going to meet up with the protocols as put in place by the institutions based on the regulations of the NCDC.

“After we have phased them out, maybe after their exams, then, those in the penultimate year will come on campus. So, we are not going to put all our students on campus at the same time.

“Basically, we are at a point where scientifically we’ve been proven to have flattened the curve. And it invariably means that we are not as exposed as we used to be some five, four, three months back. So, consequently, we have to find a way to bring our lives back to normal. And in doing that, education is very critical to whatever we are going to do.

“In the past few weeks, we’ve been putting in place measures and facilities that will enable our children come back to school. Even at that, what we seek to do from next week is to start a phased reopening of our tertiary institutions.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Sex-for-mark: Imo Varsity Probes HoD In Viral Video
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Education We're Living In Fear Of Bandits, Says UNIABUJA Vice-Chancellor
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Doctors Suspend Nationwide Strike Action
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Outrage As BBC Links Low COVID-19 Deaths In Africa To Poverty On Continent
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Asks Public Hospitals To Replace Striking Doctors With NYSC Members
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education BREAKING: Lecturers In Nigeria’s Colleges Of Education Begin Nationwide Strike
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption US Department Of Justice Alleges Kingsley Kuku Used Stolen Billions From Amnesty Programme To Buy Airplanes For Air Peace
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Ghanaian Pastor Shoots Wife Dead In United States
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Gunmen Storm Abuja Community, Abduct Residents
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Crisis: I’ll Fight You If You Come To Ekiti, Fayose Warns Oyo Governor, Makinde
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Nigerians Say They're Being Forced To Leave UAE Today As Authorities Refuse To Renew Their Work Permits In Alleged Xenophobic Move
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Education Sex-for-mark: Imo Varsity Probes HoD In Viral Video
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fire Guts INEC Office In Ondo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Those Still Saying ‘Sai Baba’ Are Liars, Even Buhari Can’t Go To Katsina Again Over Insecurity, Islamic Cleric Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military We Won’t Join Issues With Governor Ortom, Suswam Over Killing Of Gana —Nigerian Military
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Money No Records Of Beneficiaries Of 'Trader Moni’, Nigerian Government Official Says
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education We're Living In Fear Of Bandits, Says UNIABUJA Vice-Chancellor
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Yobe: APC Supporters Destroy Shops Of Traders who Defected To PDP
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad