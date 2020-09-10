Police Arrest Journalists Covering Protest Against Fuel Hike, Electricity Tariff In Lagos

Officers of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested journalists covering a protest against the increase in price of petrol and electricity tariff in the country.
The journalists were arrested along with the protesters on Thursday morning.
The journalists are being transported to Area C police command, Surulere Lagos.
The President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has become popular for clamping down on peaceful protesters and opposing voices in the country.
PHOTONEWS: Members Of Socialist Party Of Nigeria Protesting Fuel Price Hike, Electricity Tariff, Moments Before They Were Assaulted And Arrested By Tyrannical Nigerian Police@PoliceNG #EnoughIsEnough #RevolutionNow #OccupyNigeria #PetrolPrice pic.twitter.com/ikf51wtqHI— Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) September 10, 2020