Bauchi: Flood Kills 16 Persons, Destroys 2,000 Houses In Eight Months

Thousands of households have been rendered homeless after a heavy flood swept away over 2,000 houses in Bauchi State between January and August 2020.

This was according to data from the Bauchi State Emergency Management Agency.

File Photo

Permanent Secretary of SEMA, Habu Ningi, said not less than 11 communities in different local government areas were affected by the disaster, adding that “over 1,117 farmlands were also washed away by the floods”.

He said, “We’ve visited all areas involved in the flooding this year. So far, we received 11 reports in 11 local government areas in the state.

“So far, 16 persons lost their lives, 11 in Bauchi LGA, one case in Warji LGA, two in Shira LGA, and two in Dambam LGA. Over 2,000 houses were destroyed during the floods.”

Ningi noted that the state government has provided relief materials to victims as he urged residents to desist from building houses along waterways and avoid indiscriminate dumping of refuse in drainages, a report by PUNCH said.