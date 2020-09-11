Cultists Kill Pregnant Woman In Lagos

The cult members, who reportedly invaded the area around 8pm on motorcycles, were said to have shot indiscriminately in the area, killing the woman.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 11, 2020

A 35-year-old pregnant woman, Risikat Saliman, has been shot dead during a clash between suspected cult groups at Aleke community in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The cult members, who reportedly invaded the area around 8pm on motorcycles, were said to have shot indiscriminately in the area, killing the woman.

Baale of Aleke, Chief Adeniyi Okemati, said the hoodlums had gunned down the mother of two before the arrival of policemen.

He said, “I don’t know why they came and be terrorising our people. We want Lagos government to intervene so that we can collectively curb the menace to enable my people sleep with their two eyes closed.”

Okemati appealed to the Lagos State Government to intervene as a matter of urgency for the safety of lives and property in the community.

He also urged residents to collaborate with local vigilante teams to curb insecurity in the area.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Customs Intercepts Dubai-bound Passenger With 2,886 ATM Cards Hidden In Packs Of Noodles At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Ghanaian Pastor Shoots Wife Dead In United States
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Nigerian Among Two Arrested For Duping People By Posing As Customs Officials At Delhi Airport
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXPOSED: Real Reason Military Killed Benue Militant, Gana
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption After Sabotaging P&ID Case, Shasore Gets Another Arbitration Job From Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Army Kills Benue Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Customs Intercepts Dubai-bound Passenger With 2,886 ATM Cards Hidden In Packs Of Noodles At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Human Rights Abiola’s Sons Sue Lagos Police Commissioner Over Unlawfully Detention, Demand N100m Compensation
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Delta State College Of Education Provost Uses N36m To Build Two Toilets
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Government Officials Bar Citizens from Boarding, Demand COVID-19 Test Fee
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion Bandits Take Over Abuja While DSS, Police Go After Protesters By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News My Husband Wanted To Work For God, Be A Changed Man Before He Was Killed —Gana’s Widow
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Ghanaian Pastor Shoots Wife Dead In United States
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Alternative To PMS Abandoned By Federal Government By Femi Falana
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education Southern Nigerian Parents Give Reasons For Falsifying State Of Origin Of Their Children To Beat Discriminatory Admission Cut-off Into Nigerian Unity Schools
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria: A Failed State Or A World Capital Of Poverty? By Abdulkadir Salaudeen
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Military We Won’t Join Issues With Governor Ortom, Suswam Over Killing Of Gana —Nigerian Military
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH How Nigeria Ranks In COVID-19 Test Price Compared To Other African Countries
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad