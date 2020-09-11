Cultists Kill Pregnant Woman In Lagos

A 35-year-old pregnant woman, Risikat Saliman, has been shot dead during a clash between suspected cult groups at Aleke community in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The cult members, who reportedly invaded the area around 8pm on motorcycles, were said to have shot indiscriminately in the area, killing the woman.

Baale of Aleke, Chief Adeniyi Okemati, said the hoodlums had gunned down the mother of two before the arrival of policemen.

He said, “I don’t know why they came and be terrorising our people. We want Lagos government to intervene so that we can collectively curb the menace to enable my people sleep with their two eyes closed.”

Okemati appealed to the Lagos State Government to intervene as a matter of urgency for the safety of lives and property in the community.

He also urged residents to collaborate with local vigilante teams to curb insecurity in the area.