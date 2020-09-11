Customs Intercepts Dubai-bound Passenger With 2,886 ATM Cards Hidden In Packs Of Noodles At Lagos Airport

The Nigerian Customs Service, Murtala Muhammed International Airport Command, on Thursday handed over a suspect with 2,886 Automated Teller Machine cards to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The command said the suspect was nabbed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, while attempting to board an Emirates evacuation flight to Dubai.

Deputy Controller of Customs, MMIA Area Command, Abdulmumin Bako, who made this disclosure while handing over the suspect to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Lagos, said the suspect was apprehended during outward screening of passengers.

Bako said as at the time of arrest, the suspect, who identified himself as lshaq Abubakar Abubakar, was in possession of international passport number A08333717 and arrived Lagos from Kano State.

“At about 11:45 am on August 22, 2020, at the departure hall Gate “B’ of the MMIA, Abubakar with passport number A08333717 from Kano State travelling to Dubai via Emirates flight was intercepted with 2,863 ATM and four SIM cards by our officers on duty.

“The ATM cards and SIM cards were carefully concealed in noodles carton,” he said.