My Husband Wanted To Work For God, Be A Changed Man Before He Was Killed —Gana’s Widow

Akwa while speaking with journalists, reaffirmed that her husband was on his way to surrender to the Benue State Government before being shot dead by soldiers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 11, 2020

Wantor Akwa, one of the five widows of Terwase Akwaza popularly known as Gana, has said that her husband wanted to work for God before he was killed by the Nigerian Army.

She revealed that Gana came out of hiding because former governor and senator representing Benue North-East, Gabriel Suswam, told him he was involved in the peace deal.

She said, “I was in Makurdi when they called to inform me of the incident. Senator Gabriel Suswam went to meet him on Saturday because when they went for him on the second amnesty issue, he said if he did not see Suswam, he was not going to come out. He said until Suswam comes around, he will not believe that the amnesty was true. 

"After the initial amnesty, he went back into the bush. When the second amnesty programme started, he was briefing me about the development.

“I spoke with him on Saturday and he told me that he was going for the amnesty and that he is tired of the life he was living.

“He told me that he has worked for too long and that he wants to work for God and be a free man. My husband was not a wicked man. I am not saying it because I am his wife. My husband was not a wicked person.”

SaharaReporters, New York

