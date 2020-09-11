Nigerians Should Pray For Me, Powerful Political Forces Planning To Silence Me For Speaking Truth —Ex-CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Obadiah Mailafia, has asked Nigerians to pray for him as his life was currently in danger.

Mailafia in a statement on Friday claimed that some politicians want to silence him forever for speaking the truth.

The former CBN official had been the guest of the Department of State Services following his claim in an interview that a state governor was a commander of terror group, Boko Haram.

He made the claim while being interviewed on an Abuja-based radio station.

Mailafia said during the lockdown, the insurgents were moving and distributing arms and ammunition across the country.

He said, “Dear comrades, beloved brethren, I have once again (for the 3rd time) been ordered to appear before the DSS at their Jos headquarters this Monday 14th September at 11:00am. This is in addition to our battle in court as my lawyer appears before a Jos High Court today, seeking a restraining order against the DIG Criminal Investigations Department, who are also pursuing me.

“I spent over 20 years of my working life abroad as a university teacher, banker and international civil servant with unblemished record. I have no criminal record not even a parking ticket. Sadly, it is in my own fatherland that I'm being subjected to criminal investigation and such extreme political persecution. Please, pray for me. I have reasons to believe that my life is in danger and that some powerful political forces want to silence me forever for speaking the truth.

“For speaking on behalf of the holy martyrs of thousands of innocent children, women, elderly and youths that have been killed in our beloved country. It is only in our benighted country that a man who speaks from his conscience can be hounded like a common criminal. I'm a believer in nonviolence. Please, no-one should throw even a little stone on my behalf.”