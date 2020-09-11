Nigerians Should Pray For Me, Powerful Political Forces Planning To Silence Me For Speaking Truth —Ex-CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia

The former CBN official had been the guest of the Department of State Services following his claim in an interview that a state governor was a commander of terror group, Boko Haram.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 11, 2020

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Obadiah Mailafia, has asked Nigerians to pray for him as his life was currently in danger.

Mailafia in a statement on Friday claimed that some politicians want to silence him forever for speaking the truth.

The former CBN official had been the guest of the Department of State Services following his claim in an interview that a state governor was a commander of terror group, Boko Haram.

He made the claim while being interviewed on an Abuja-based radio station. 

Mailafia said during the lockdown, the insurgents were moving and distributing arms and ammunition across the country.

He said, “Dear comrades, beloved brethren, I have once again (for the 3rd time) been ordered to appear before the DSS at their Jos headquarters this Monday 14th September at 11:00am. This is in addition to our battle in court as my lawyer appears before a Jos High Court today, seeking a restraining order against the DIG Criminal Investigations Department, who are also pursuing me.

“I spent over 20 years of my working life abroad as a university teacher, banker and international civil servant with unblemished record. I have no criminal record not even a parking ticket. Sadly, it is in my own fatherland that I'm being subjected to criminal investigation and such extreme political persecution. Please, pray for me. I have reasons to believe that my life is in danger and that some powerful political forces want to silence me forever for speaking the truth.

“For speaking on behalf of the holy martyrs of thousands of innocent children, women, elderly and youths that have been killed in our beloved country. It is only in our benighted country that a man who speaks from his conscience can be hounded like a common criminal. I'm a believer in nonviolence. Please, no-one should throw even a little stone on my behalf.”

 Repentant Bandits Named One Northern Governor As Boko Haram Commander In Nigeria —Mailafia WATCH VIDEO: Repentant Bandits Named One Northern Governor As Boko Haram Commander In Nigeria —Former CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption US Department Of Justice Alleges Kingsley Kuku Used Stolen Billions From Amnesty Programme To Buy Airplanes For Air Peace
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Create More States, Local Councils in South-East, Ohanaeze Tells Buhari
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXPOSED: Real Reason Military Killed Benue Militant, Gana
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Edo, Ondo Polls: No Face Mask, No Voting, Says INEC Chairman
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Benue Governor, Ortom, Tackles Military For Killing Wanted Criminal After Embracing Amnesty Programme
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics PDP Crisis: I’ll Fight You If You Come To Ekiti, Fayose Warns Oyo Governor, Makinde
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Customs Intercepts Dubai-bound Passenger With 2,886 ATM Cards Hidden In Packs Of Noodles At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military We Won’t Join Issues With Governor Ortom, Suswam Over Killing Of Gana —Nigerian Military
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Government Officials Bar Citizens from Boarding, Demand COVID-19 Test Fee
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption US Department Of Justice Alleges Kingsley Kuku Used Stolen Billions From Amnesty Programme To Buy Airplanes For Air Peace
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Ghanaian Pastor Shoots Wife Dead In United States
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Delta State College Of Education Provost Uses N36m To Build Two Toilets
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH How Nigeria Ranks In COVID-19 Test Price Compared To Other African Countries
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Nigerian Among Two Arrested For Duping People By Posing As Customs Officials At Delhi Airport
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria: A Failed State Or A World Capital Of Poverty? By Abdulkadir Salaudeen
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Southern Nigerian Parents Give Reasons For Falsifying State Of Origin Of Their Children To Beat Discriminatory Admission Cut-off Into Nigerian Unity Schools
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Food Nigerians Groan As Food Prices Rise
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Over 5000 Card Readers Burnt In Ondo INEC Office, Says Electoral Official
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad