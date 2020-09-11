Nigeria's Women Affairs Minister, Pauline Tallen, Advocates Death Sentence For Rapist

The minister also advocated stiff penalty for child-labour offences and other dehumanising treatments against children.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 11, 2020

Nigeria's Women Affairs Minister, Pauline Tallen, has advocated death sentence for rape and related offences.

The minister also advocated stiff penalty for child-labour offences and other dehumanising treatments against children.

Tallen took her advocacy to Yola, the Adamawa State capital, on Friday, stressing that it was time for religious and other opinion leaders to join the vanguard to demand hash penalties against all forms of gender-based violence.

FILE PHOTO: Pauline Tallen, Nigerian minister of women’s affairs, protests against rape, sexual and gender-based violence in Abuja, Nigeria Gbemiga Olamikan/AP

She said, "Rapists deserve death penalty.

"It is disheartening that rape cases have become rampant in our communities, and nowadays even boys suffer some kind of gender-based violence."

Supported by the representative of the state governor, who is also Secretary to the State Government, Bashiru Ahmad, the ninister also inaugurated free distribution of cooking gas and tree planting to curb desertification.

She said government introduced the national cooking gas project as part of measures aimed at conserving the environment.

In Adamawa State, 21,000 5kg gas cylinders were distributed.

