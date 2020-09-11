Ondo Police Begin Investigation Into Fire Outbreak At INEC Office

The fire occurred on Thursday night and destroyed no fewer than 5000 Smart Card Readers stored in a container inside INEC office.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 11, 2020

The police in Ondo State has launched an investigation into the fire incident, which occurred at the Independent National Electoral Commission office in Akure. 

The fire occurred on Thursday night and destroyed no fewer than 5000 Smart Card Readers stored in a container inside INEC office. 

Speaking during his visit to the commission's office on Friday to assess the impact of the fire, Commissioner of Police in the state, Bolaji Salami, said the police would bring anyone behind the fire to book. 

He said, "Though, this is regrettable for happening close to the date of the governorship election in the state, we want to promise all law-abiding citizens of the state not to entertain any fear as we have begun our investigation. 

"Our command is fully prepared to give maximum police protection before, during and even after the election."

