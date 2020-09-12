National Assembly Postpones Resumption Of Plenary For Two Weeks

The lawmakers embarked on eight weeks of recess that is to elapse on September 15.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 12, 2020

Nigeria's National Assembly has postponed its resumption to September 29.

The lawmakers embarked on eight weeks of recess that is to elapse on September 15.

The lawmakers have now added two weeks to their recess.

Ojo Olatunde Amos, Acting Clerk to the National Assembly, announced this on Saturday.

He said, "This is to inform all distinguished senators and honourable members of the National Assembly that the resumption of plenary sessions earlier scheduled  for Tuesday, 15th September, 2020 is hereby rescheduled for Tuesday 29th September, 2020.

"We regret any inconveniences caused by this change of date." 

The recess by the lawmakers had generated uproar with rights activists frowning at the timing of the recess.

The Convener, Free Nigerian Movement, Raphael Adebayo, told SaharaReporters that the lawmakers were entitled to go on recess as enshrined in their standing rules but described it as untimely.

He said the lawmakers ought to have considered some significant bills that required attention before embarking on the vacation.

Also, the Executive Director, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Center, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, said members of the National Assembly must develop a framework for constituency engagement and consultation to ensure full participation of the electorate in legislative activities.

Rafsanjani said the delay in the passage of PIB would expose the nation's oil and gas sector to recurring lapses and monumental loss of revenue.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Nigeria Fast Drifting To Failed, Badly Divided State Under Buhari –Obasanjo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXPOSED: Real Reason Military Killed Benue Militant, Gana
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics PDP Lawmakers Sue Malami, Mohammed, NBC Over New Broadcasting Code
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Utomi, Na’Abba, Others Condemn Third Invitation Of Former CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia, By DSS, Threaten Mass Action
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Those Still Saying ‘Sai Baba’ Are Liars, Even Buhari Can’t Go To Katsina Again Over Insecurity, Islamic Cleric Says
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics President Buhari Lists Rehabilitation Of Repentant Boko Haram Terrorists As Administration’s Achievement
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Customs Intercepts Dubai-bound Passenger With 2,886 ATM Cards Hidden In Packs Of Noodles At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Abiola’s Sons Sue Lagos Police Commissioner Over Unlawful Detention, Demand N100m Compensation
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Delta State College Of Education Provost Uses N36m To Build Two Toilets
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria Fast Drifting To Failed, Badly Divided State Under Buhari –Obasanjo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Government Officials Bar Citizens from Boarding, Demand COVID-19 Test Fee
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Alternative To PMS Abandoned By Federal Government By Femi Falana
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Opinion Bandits Take Over Abuja While DSS, Police Go After Protesters By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Notorious Kidnapper, Armed Robber Arrested By Police In Rivers State
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXPOSED: Real Reason Military Killed Benue Militant, Gana
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Education Southern Nigerian Parents Give Reasons For Falsifying State Of Origin Of Their Children To Beat Discriminatory Admission Cut-off Into Nigerian Unity Schools
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News My Husband Wanted To Work For God, Be A Changed Man Before He Was Killed —Gana’s Widow
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Mr President, Thank You! By Oluwatosin Ishowo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad