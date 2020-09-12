National Assembly Postpones Resumption Of Plenary For Two Weeks

Nigeria's National Assembly has postponed its resumption to September 29.

The lawmakers embarked on eight weeks of recess that is to elapse on September 15.

The lawmakers have now added two weeks to their recess.

Ojo Olatunde Amos, Acting Clerk to the National Assembly, announced this on Saturday.

He said, "This is to inform all distinguished senators and honourable members of the National Assembly that the resumption of plenary sessions earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 15th September, 2020 is hereby rescheduled for Tuesday 29th September, 2020.

"We regret any inconveniences caused by this change of date."

The recess by the lawmakers had generated uproar with rights activists frowning at the timing of the recess.

The Convener, Free Nigerian Movement, Raphael Adebayo, told SaharaReporters that the lawmakers were entitled to go on recess as enshrined in their standing rules but described it as untimely.

He said the lawmakers ought to have considered some significant bills that required attention before embarking on the vacation.

Also, the Executive Director, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Center, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, said members of the National Assembly must develop a framework for constituency engagement and consultation to ensure full participation of the electorate in legislative activities.

Rafsanjani said the delay in the passage of PIB would expose the nation's oil and gas sector to recurring lapses and monumental loss of revenue.