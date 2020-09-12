Nigeria Fast Drifting To Failed, Badly Divided State Under Buhari –Obasanjo

This, he said, were products of recent “mismanagement of diversity and socio-economic development of our country”.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 12, 2020

Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that Nigeria was fast drifting into a ‘failed and badly divided state’ under President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Daily Trust, Obasanjo spoke while delivering a paper titled “Moving Nigeria Away From Tipping Over’ at a consultative dialogue in Abuja.

Olusegun Obansanjo Breaking Times

The dialogue took place between September 9 and 10.

He, however, called for concerted efforts of all stakeholders towards “moving Nigeria from tipping over”.

He said, “Old fault lines that were disappearing have opened up in greater fissures and with drums of hatred, disintegration and separation and accompanying choruses being heard loud and clear almost everywhere.

“I do appreciate that you all feel sad and embarrassed as most of us feel as Nigerians with the situation we find ourselves in. Today, Nigeria is fast drifting to a failed and badly divided state, economically our country is becoming a basket case and poverty capital of the world, and socially, we are firming up as an unwholesome and insecure country.

“And these manifestations are the products of recent mismanagement of diversity and socio-economic development of our country. Old fault lines that were disappearing have opened up in greater fissures and with drums of hatred, disintegration and separation and accompanying choruses being heard loud and clear almost everywhere.

“It would appear that anybody not dancing to the drum beat nor joining in chorus singing would be earmarked as ethnically unpatriotic or enemy of its tribe or geographical area. In short, the country is fast moving to the precipice. But happily, I observed that the five socio-cultural political groups gathered “here have been getting together to find common ground, areas of agreement or accord for moving Nigeria away from tipping over.

“Before continuing, let me say that we must remind those who are beating the drums of disintegration and singing choruses of bitterness, anger and separation that if even Nigeria is broken up, the separated parts will still be neighbours. And they will have to find accommodation as neighbours or they will be ever at war. And those who prevent justice to be done, invite violence to reign.”

SaharaReporters, New York

