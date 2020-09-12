Nigeria's Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Instructs Troops To Be Ruthless With Bandits In Katsina, North-West

Buratai reiterated this when he visited the Army Super Camp Four, Faskari, Katsina State, which is the operational base of the troops in the North-West.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 12, 2020

Nigeria's Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has charged troops of Operation Sahel Sanity to deal with bandits and other criminals ruthlessly.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai. Daily Post

He said the army was ever determined to fish out and kill bandits, who have been terrorising the people until the country was completely rid of banditry.

Buratai appealed to the general public to stop shielding suspected criminals, saying they would one day turn against the very people shielding them.

He said, “Criminals are within the very people seeking for protection and they have cousins, sisters, brothers and other relatives because they are not falling from the skies. The sooner people stop shielding these criminals, the better we get all the security challenges in our societies resolved.

“Notwithstanding, we have improved in the art of our intelligence gathering and people are becoming more supportive. That is why we were able to make dozens of arrests of the suspected criminals.

“If the people are in doubt as to whether they should exposed the criminals living among them, they should feel free. The criminals will turn against their brothers and acquaintances one day. They (criminals) move around and for our societies to be secured, they should be exposed.”

