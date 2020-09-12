Notorious Kidnapper, Armed Robber Arrested By Police In Rivers State

The hoodlum, who had been on the police watchlist and declared wanted by the state government with a bounty of N30m on his head was said to have been arrested on Saturday, sparking wild jubilation among residents of the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 12, 2020

A notorious kidnapper and armed robber in Rivers State, Honest Digbara widely known as Bobisky, has been arrested by the police in the state.

Digbara was arrested during a sting operation by the Rivers Police Command in Korokoro community under Tai Local Government Area of the state.

Bobisky was linked to a lot of crimes in many parts of the state before he was arrested.

