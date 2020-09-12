Notorious Kidnapper, Armed Robber Arrested By Police In Rivers State

A notorious kidnapper and armed robber in Rivers State, Honest Digbara widely known as Bobisky, has been arrested by the police in the state.

The hoodlum, who had been on the police watchlist and declared wanted by the state government with a bounty of N30m on his head was said to have been arrested on Saturday, sparking wild jubilation among residents of the state.

Digbara was arrested during a sting operation by the Rivers Police Command in Korokoro community under Tai Local Government Area of the state.

Bobisky was linked to a lot of crimes in many parts of the state before he was arrested.