Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Popular broadcaster, Ifedayo Olarinde aka Daddy Freeze, has apologised to the founder of Living Faith Church also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo.

Freeze had in a video he made two years ago, criticised Oyedepo’s teaching, calling him a ‘bald-headed fowl’. The video however, resurfaced this year and generated negative comments against Freeze.

But the Convener of Free the Sheeple Movement and Leader of the Free Nation in Christ, who appeared in a new video on Saturday, said he had no intention to disrespect the cleric.

He said, “My attention has been drawn to a video I released two years and seven months ago while addressing some pertinent issues that arose back then. I apologise for the delivery of my message and for any insult to Bishop David Oyedepo in that video as I didn’t in any way intend to dishonour, disrespect or disregard the person of the bishop.

“The perceived intention to the contrary is regretted. My methods of addressing doctrinal issues have long since devolved to a more scriptural and less confrontational approach. I was, and still, very passionate in my quest to address what I believe are unresolved doctrinal issues, however, from a more amiable perspective.”

Several clerics including Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Paul Enenche, and founder of Salvation Ministries, David Ibiyeomie, among others had condemned the broadcaster for insulting Oyedepo.

Ibiyeomie called Freeze ‘a bastard’, son of a Somalian and a half caste, threatening to kill and tear him into pieces.

