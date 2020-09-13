Falana Drags Kano Government To African Commission Over Death Sentence On Musician For Blasphemy

Falana is asking the commission to exercise its mandate and authority under the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and pursuant to the commission’s order 100(1) of the commission’s Rules of Procedure, 2020.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 13, 2020

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has petitioned the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights in Banjul, The Gambia, over the decision of an Upper Sharia Court in Kano State sentencing a musician, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, to death for blaspheming Prophet Mohammed.

Falana is asking the commission to exercise its mandate and authority under the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and pursuant to the commission’s order 100(1) of the commission’s Rules of Procedure, 2020.

Sharif-Aminu, aged 22, was in August sentenced to death for committing blasphemy against Prophet Mohammed in a song he circulated via WhatsApp. 

He was accused of committing the offence in March 2020 after, which protesters burnt down his family house.

Falana in the petition dated 8 September, 2020, described the judgment as gross violation of the convict’s rights to freedom of thought, conscience, religion and expression.

See Also Human Rights Musician Accused Of Blasphemy Chained In Underground Cell At Kano Prison, Denied Access To Lawyer, Family 0 Comments 1 Month Ago

He said, “I am writing to you on behalf of Yahaya Sharif-Aminu to ask the commission to consider this request for provisional measures. 

"The request is submitted in conjunction with our communication on behalf of Sharif-Aminu convicted and sentenced to death for blasphemy in Kano State of Nigeria.

“Despite their obligations under the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and other international treaties to which Nigeria is a state party, the Nigerian authorities continue to violate the fair trial and other rights of the petitioner and put him at risk of imminent execution.

“In particular, there are serious, persistent and irreparable violations of the petitioner’s rights to life and to fair trials, including to competent and effective legal representation.

“When the petitioner informed the court that he could not afford and secure the services of a lawyer to defend him, the court ordered the Legal Aid Council to assign him a lawyer so that the petitioner could enjoy access to legal representation. However, the order was disobeyed by the Legal Aid Council. The Legal Aid Council is the body established by law to provide legal support to indigent citizens especially in cases involving death penalty.

“The petitioner is at risk of imminent execution. Nigeria is a state party to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights but there is growing crackdown on human rights including the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and attack on the rule of law and independence of the judiciary in Nigeria. As a result, human rights continue to be violated with impunity.

“The right to a fair trial including to legal representation is a fundamental safeguard to assure that individuals are not unjustly punished. It is indispensable for the protection of other human rights such as the right to freedom from torture and the right to life. However, when people are subjected to unfair trials, justice cannot be served.

“For the above reasons, the petitioner considers that the application of the death penalty in his case will be illegal and unjust. The petitioner considers supervening factors such as those highlighted above to be sufficient grounds for setting aside the death sentences imposed on him.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Lawyers Divided As Malami Weakens Nigerian Bar Association Powers In New Gazette
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption SERAP Sues Lawan, Gbajabiamila For Concealing Reports On Corruption Probe
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Human Rights Abiola’s Sons Sue Lagos Police Commissioner Over Unlawful Detention, Demand N100m Compensation
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Human Rights Police Vow To Deal With Nigerian Students Planning Protest Against Fuel Hike, Electricity Tariff
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
International Firm Lists 33 Nigerian Properties In United Kingdom, Begins Sales Over Government's Refusal To Pay Damage Cost
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tension In Abuja As Security Agents Begin Manhunt For Shiite Members Over Planned Protest
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Customs Intercepts Dubai-bound Passenger With 2,886 ATM Cards Hidden In Packs Of Noodles At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Christianity Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari’s Praise Singer Receives N57m To Release New Song For Him
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyers Divided As Malami Weakens Nigerian Bar Association Powers In New Gazette
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Returning Nigerian Ladies From Saudi Beg Government To Wave COVID-19 Repeat Test Fee
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Drugs Nigerian Government Moves To Ban Packaging, Sale Of Alcohol In Sachet, Small Bottles
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Mobile Phone Snatchers Stab Physiotherapist To Death In Kano
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Health Workers Declare Nationwide Strike Amid COVID-19
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Environment Flood Sweeps Away Two Children, Displaces Families In Lagos
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Fast Drifting To Failed, Badly Divided State Under Buhari –Obasanjo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Group Condemns Sowore's Restriction To Abuja, Threat To Mailafia
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education Only JSS 3, SSS 2 Students Will Resume September 21, Says Lagos Government
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad